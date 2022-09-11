Fantasy face-off: The Rings Of Power versus House Of The Dragon

Comparisons between HBO’s House Of The Dragon and Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power – both new epic fantasies, both prequel series, both with huge budgets and ready-made fan bases – were probably inevitable. And indeed the Internet has already been more than happy to oblige. But should people compare them? Possibly not.

Thrones author George R.R. Martin – whose work was heavily influenced by the original Rings author, J.R.R. Tolkien – wants only peace in the realm. “It’s not a death match or anything,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We don’t have to be bracketed together.”

Still, few seem able to resist the urge. Instead of comparing industry stats, though – ratings, budgets and so on – take a look at where the two shows overlap. Which one has the coolest swords? The best dragons? The most formidable heroine? Granted, initial observations are based on only the first few episodes. But people have seen enough to get the discussion started. Warning: Some spoilers lie ahead.

Pop culture cred

It is not entirely fair to compare Englishman Tolkien with Martin, who is often referred to as “the American Tolkien”. The two authors are not in competition. Martin takes inspiration from much of what Tolkien did, especially in the areas of magic and world-building, but he has also expanded on Tolkien’s achievements. Tolkien has sold more books than Martin (they have both sold tens of millions), but Tolkien’s have been around much longer.

A better comparison might be the previous adaptations of their work: HBO’s Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019), to which Dragon is a prequel, versus Peter Jackson’s film versions of The Lord Of The Rings (2001 to 2003) and The Hobbit (2012 to 2014).

It could be said that the early seasons of Game Of Thrones were in some ways comparable with the first three (and much-loved) Jackson films, while the derided later seasons of Thrones resembled more the polarising Hobbit movies. Each series got off to a great start, but each tested viewers’ patience. Tolkien fans are already finding things to gripe about with the new series, but they have had much more time to get over the Hobbit movies. If the monster ratings seen thus far for Dragon are any indication, Thrones fans seem prepared to forgive (if not forget) for now. But it is still early, fan reaction to the end of Thrones was truly bitter and the franchise still has a lot of ground to make up.

Heroes

As prequels go, The Rings Of Power has another advantage because some of its characters are immortal. The trick, of course, is that new actors have to measure up to those playing previous incarnations, some of whom were widely beloved. Morfydd Clark, as an adventurous young Galadriel in Rings (played by Cate Blanchett in the movies) manages this quite nicely.

Dragon might have taken a similar route if the showrunners had been willing to revisit such long-living Thrones characters as Melisandre (Carice van Houten) or the Children of the Forest. But that would have required wedging those characters into the story in places where they did not really fit.

Instead, Dragon implicitly asks viewers to identify Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and therefore support her claim for the throne. As causes go, that is not as noble as Galadriel’s quest to extinguish the ultimate evil or even Dany’s early fight against oppression. Rhaenyra wants only her birthright and perhaps there is something heroic in fighting the patriarchy to get it. But so far, she is no Galadriel, even if the blonde wigs make the Targaryens resemble elves.