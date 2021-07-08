Fann Wong's father dies aged 81

Local actress Fann Wong's father, Mr Fann Chin Khew, died at the age of 81 on Monday night.

Fann's management agency Catwalk said in a reply to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that her family wanted to keep the funeral low-key and declined to be interviewed.

On Father's Day last month, Fann, 50, posted a photo of herself with Mr Fann and her mother Wong Siew Toy, with the caption: "Happy Father's Day to you dad and to all dads."

In the photo, Mr Fann, who was seen with a nasal cannula, had a fresh haircut and looked to be in good spirits.

In March, the actress, who is married to actor Christopher Lee, 49, shared photos and a video of a birthday celebration for her father featuring her six-year-old son Zed clutching a lion's head.

Fann wrote: "A spectacular little lion dance to celebrate dad's birthday. Happy Birthday to dear papa."

In February last year, she shared a note written by her father while he was in the intensive care unit, which expressed his wish to see his wife after the tube was removed.

Fann, who did not disclose what illness he had, captioned the post: "My father, my hero."

Although she seldom talked about her parents, past media reports said her father was a tailor and the founder of Fann's Tailor.

According to an obituary in The Straits Times, Mr Fann is survived by his wife, son, three daughters, goddaughter, daughter-in-law, three sons-in-law, four grandsons and four granddaughters.

His wake is held at the Singapore Funeral Parlour, with the funeral taking place on Sunday.