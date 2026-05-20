Fan-pleasing but familiar, The Mandalorian And Grogu delivers thrills without surprises

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The Mandalorian And Grogu stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, who, with his apprentice Grogu, take on rogue Imperial warlords.

The Mandalorian And Grogu (PG13)

132 minutes, opens on May 21

★★★☆☆

The story: Bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), known as the Mandalorian, and his Force-sensitive ward Grogu are hired to rescue Rotta the Hutt (voiced by Jeremy Allen White), son of the late crime lord Jabba, from rival gangsters. Overseeing the operation is Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver), a veteran of the Galactic Civil War. Remnants of the fallen Galactic Empire complicate matters, raising the stakes beyond a simple extraction job.

The Mandalorian And Grogu is like a Star Wars greatest hits album: The highs are undeniable, but there is little that breaks new ground.

The opening sequence immediately makes the case for the big-screen upgrade. The Mandalorian, vastly outnumbered, dismantles a small army of stormtroopers as familiar Star Wars vehicles like AT-AT Walkers make their presence felt. It is thrilling and kinetic – exactly the kind of set piece that justifies the move from streaming to cinema.

Director Jon Favreau, who created Disney+ series The Mandalorian (2019 to 2023), makes sure newcomers are not left behind. The early scenes set up the story clearly enough for those who have never watched a single episode to follow along. The film picks up where Season 3 left off, with our two protagonists now working as contractors for the New Republic.

Grogu, as ever, is the scene-stealer. Whether doing something adorable or funny, the little green infant is impossible to resist. Those hoping to see his abilities pushed further, however, may feel underwhelmed.

Din Djarin is a man of few words – his helmet stays on for most of the runtime. His cool, understated presence is what makes the character work, and Pascal delivers it effortlessly.

Less convincing is White as the voice of Rotta the Hutt. The Emmy-winning star of comedy-drama series The Bear (2022 to present) is a remarkable actor, but voicing a CGI character with on-the-nose lines does not give him much to work with.

Science-fiction veteran Weaver brings natural authority to Colonel Ward, though the role does not stretch her beyond toughness and composure. Fans of the animated series Star Wars Rebels (2014 to 2018) will spot a familiar cameo that ought to delight the devoted, even if it adds little to the plot.

Ludwig Goransson’s score remains one of the saga's most distinctive pleasures – part spaghetti western, part 1980s synth, part John Williams.

The film's biggest weakness is pacing. At 132 minutes, it occasionally feels like several television episodes stitched together, and the final act drags when it should surge.

The father-son bond that made the series so compelling is also touched on rather than explored, a mild disappointment for long-time fans.

Hot take: The Mandalorian And Grogu is a reliable, rousing ride, with fan service done well, but done safe.