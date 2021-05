One of the most logical - and lucrative - side ventures for a celebrity is to launch a fashion line. The glamour and star power of a best-selling artiste or top actress can easily garner publicity and sales from fans.

Indeed, reality star Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear line has propelled her into the realm of billionaires, while pop star Rihanna's lingerie label Savage X Fenty was named one of the most influential companies of the year by Time magazine this year.