Fake heiress who inspired hit series to be deported to Germany

NEW YORK • Fake heiress Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, who was jailed in 2019 for scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from hotels, banks and friends, and who inspired a hit series on Netflix, was to be extradited to Germany on Monday, said United States media.

The 31-year-old Russian-German citizen managed to deceive New York's elites in 2016 and 2017 by posing as a wealthy heiress, when she was, in fact, the daughter of a truck driver originally from the suburbs of Moscow.

Sorokin, who carried out the scams under the assumed name of Anna Delvey, was due to be put on a flight to Frankfurt on Monday after being released from a detention centre in the state of New York, said tabloid New York Post, citing sources familiar with the matter.

She was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison, but was released in February last year for good behaviour, only to be arrested again the following month for overstaying her visa. She was held in a facility by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

A spokesman said on Monday that Sorokin "remains in the agency's custody pending removal" and did not provide further details.

Capable of weaving skilful lies, the young woman posed as a German heiress with a fortune of US$60 million (S$82 million), allowing her to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in loans from several banks.

Between November 2016 and August 2017, she travelled for free by private jet and lived on credit in Manhattan hotels, according to the New York justice department, which estimated her frauds were worth about US$275,000.

She arrived in New York in 2013 and even tried to obtain a loan of US$22 million to launch a select club in Manhattan.

Her story drew the interest of television producer Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, 2005 to present), who made it into Inventing Anna, a miniseries for Netflix.

According to media reports, Sorokin received US$320,000 from the streaming giant.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE