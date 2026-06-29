F4’s Van Ness Wu announces second marriage to the surprise of fans

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Taiwanese-American singer Van Ness Wu shared a photo of one hand clasping another on social media on June 29.

Taiwanese-American singer Van Ness Wu of boy band F4 surprised his fans on June 29 when he announced that he was married for the second time, without identifying his wife.

The news came after the 47-year-old completed the Manila leg of the F*Forever 1st World Tour on June 27 with his F4 band mates Jerry Yan and Vic Chou as well as Ashin of Taiwanese rock band Mayday.

“Every good thing comes from above,” Wu wrote on social media, sharing a photo of one hand clasping another, a wedding band visible on each.

“2026 has been filled with so many blessings. Being able to tour again with the boys, being able to do what I love on stage and perform for you all… and now being blessed with the most important person in my life.”

He added: “I’m truly so grateful to be able to share this love with all of you who have supported me throughout the years.”

News of Wu’s second marriage came as a surprise as he had not indicated that he was in a relationship. The singer was married to Singapore entrepreneur Arissa Cheo between 2013 and 2018.

Wu, Yan, 49, Chou, 45, and Ken Chu, 47, formed F4 in 2001 in the wake of popular Taiwanese idol drama Meteor Garden (2001-2002), which starred the actors as rich, arrogant students known collectively as F4.

The band split in 2009, but reunited for a surprise performance at Mayday’s concert at the Taipei Dome in July 2025.

Chu was dropped from the F*Forever 1st World Tour due to an alleged disagreement with B’in Music, the record label of Mayday. Ashin, the driving force behind F4’s reunion, was included to make up the quartet on the tour.

The tour will land in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 15 and 16, with a third show added on Aug 14 due to overwhelming demand for the concert tickets.