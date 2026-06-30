F4 member Van Ness Wu’s new wife revealed to be Japanese singer Emi Aramaki

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Taiwanese-American singer Van Ness Wu tied the knot with Japanese singer Emi Aramaki in May.

The identity of Taiwanese-American singer Van Ness Wu’s bride was revealed on June 30, a day after he surprised his fans with news of his second marriage.

Taiwanese news portal ETtoday reported that his wife is Japanese singer Emi Aramaki, and that the couple registered their marriage in Las Vegas in the US, in early May.

Wu, a member of Taiwanese boy band F4, had announced his latest marriage in a cryptic social media post on June 29, without identifying Aramaki.

The 47-year-old had shared a photo of one hand clasping another, with wedding bands visible.

“Every good thing comes from above,” he said. “2026 has been filled with so many blessings. Being able to tour again with the boys, being able to do what I love on stage and perform for you all... and now being blessed with the most important person in my life.”

The post came as a shock to many fans as he had not publicly indicated that he was in a relationship before the post.

Wu’s label, B’in Music, has confirmed to the media that his wife is Aramaki.

According to her profile on the website of entertainment company Hillstone Enterprise, she spent her childhood in Fukuoka, Japan, and moved to Britain at age nine.

She majored in history at a university in London and began her entertainment career after graduating, commuting between Tokyo, London and Los Angeles.

She released the single Lonely Night in July 2021 and followed that up with the single Night Ride.

A check on Aramaki’s Instagram account shows she is following Wu’s account. Wu appears to have liked her four posts from Feb 19 to June 18.

Wu’s new marriage comes eight years after his 2018 divorce from Singapore entrepreneur Arissa Cheo, whom he wedded in 2013.

He is now on tour with his F4 band mates Jerry Yan and Vic Chou, as well as Ashin of Taiwanese rock band Mayday for their F*Forever 1st World Tour.

Wu, Yan, 49, Chou, 45, and Ken Chu, 47, formed F4 in 2001 in the wake of popular Taiwanese idol drama Meteor Garden (2001 to 2002), which starred the actors as rich, arrogant students known collectively as F4.

The band split in 2009, but reunited for a surprise performance at Mayday’s concert at the Taipei Dome in July 2025.

Chu was dropped from the F*Forever 1st World Tour due to an alleged disagreement with B’in Music, which is also Mayday’s record label.

Ashin, the driving force behind F4’s reunion, was included to make up the quartet on the tour.

The Singapore leg of the tour will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 15 and 16, with a third show added on Aug 14 due to overwhelming demand.