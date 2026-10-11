F1 concerts: Zara Larsson brings Singapore dancer onstage, The Killers dish out fan-pleasing hits

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Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026

Zara Larsson, The Killers

Padang Stage, Marina Bay Street Circuit

Oct 10

When Swedish pop star Zara Larsson pulled Singapore dancer Dineaish onto the Padang stage during her performance of 2015 hit Lush Life, the latter executed the song’s intricate, arm-swinging dance break choreography flawlessly.

While the fan-dance break, which included Larsson handing Dineaish a custom spray-painted T-shirt, is a staple of her shows, the moment exemplified how fan service came to the fore on the second night of F1. The Oct 10 shows also included a headlining set by American alternative rock band The Killers.

Kicking off her set just before sundown at 6.47pm, 28-year-old Larsson made a striking impression at her inaugural Singapore concert.

The haze hanging over the Marina Bay Street Circuit did little to dampen the spirits of the crowd, many of whom were young fans clad in vibrant, colourful outfits, just like Larsson, her dancers and her band.

Visually, the giant LED screens bathed the stage with vivid imagery of dolphins, scenic mountain regions and glowing suns.

The performance was the singer’s first concert in Singapore. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP

Larsson powered through a high-octane, 55-minute performance packed with head-swinging routines and hip swivels.

Her positivity was infectious. And she demonstrated deep respect for her craft by bringing out an all-female backing band, introducing each member by name and letting them have the spotlight with brief solos on the guitar, bass and drums. She also featured her four dancers in a dedicated roll-call segment and gave a shout-out to the behind-the-scenes crew.

Her set list offered a seamless mix of signature hits and recent material, opening and ending with the euphoric title track from her 2025 album Midnight Sun. She followed up with the electroclash single Pretty Ugly (2025) and the sassy Ain’t My Fault (2016), while Symphony (2017), her collaboration with Clean Bandit, elicited massive sing-alongs.

Rousing set from The Killers

If there were any doubts as to why the race organisers brought The Killers back for their third headlining appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix after 2013 and 2018, the Las Vegas band’s rousing set answered them instantly.

“We’re The Killers and we’re in the service industry,” frontman Brandon Flowers, 45, quipped before showering the audience with two decades of crowd-pleasing repertoire. The singer, who also occasionally played synthesizers and bass, remained as nimble and commanding as ever, pacing the stage and keeping the packed Padang audience captivated.

He came on with the rest of the band at 10.40pm in a dapper black suit. He was already drenched in sweat by the second song and removed the jacket within 15 minutes.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers delivered soaring vocals with fiery commitment. PHOTO: ROB LOUD

Their set also featured core members Dave Keuning on guitars, and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on drums. Bassist Mark Stoermer, who does not tour internationally, was not there, but the band was bolstered by a touring bassist, additional guitarist, keyboardist and three female backing vocalists.

Like their previous F1 sets, the band performed an unrelenting sequence of stadium-sized anthems, with thunderous choruses and electrifying call-and-response segments.

It was The Killers’ third headlining set at the Singapore Grand Prix after 2013 and 2018. PHOTO: ROB LOUD

On When You Were Young (2006), Flowers delivered soaring vocals with fiery commitment, his face turning red and veins popping on his neck. Shot At The Night (2013) and Runaways (2012) saw him channel the intensity of a manic motivational speaker, commanding the crowd to wave their hands, while breakout dance-rock anthem Somebody Told Me (2004) made waves with its driving bassline and hooks.

The band’s rendition of All These Things That I’ve Done (2004) featured the set’s emotional peak. Tens of thousands of fans joined in the gospel-inflected chant of the song’s signature bridge (”I got soul, but I’m not a soldier”), as confetti rained down from the stage.

For the finale, the band unleashed one of the biggest indie rock tracks of the last two decades, Mr. Brightside (2004), which triggered a massive, field-wide sing-along.

Towards the end, Flowers repeated the “I got soul, but I’m not a soldier” chant before the performance evolved into a free-form instrumental climax, an ecstatic finish to a 75-minute set.