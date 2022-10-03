F1 concerts draw biggest audience numbers in 3 years in Singapore

SINGAPORE - When American rock band Green Day closed out the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 with a blistering set at the Padang on Sunday, they played to the biggest concert audience in Singapore in three years.

The Padang Stage, the largest of the nine music stages in the Marina Bay Street Circuit, saw massive crowds not seen since the last Singapore Grand Prix in 2019.

The headliners playing the final set there over the three days pulled in huge numbers - 65,000 for Green Day, 60,000 for Irish boy band Westlife on Saturday and 50,000 for American DJ-producer Marshmello on Friday.

Like the editions before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Singapore Grand Prix is not just about fast cars and superstar drivers. It is also the largest music event on the local music calendar.

It was a welcome return for music fans starved of large-scale performances, which were halted after the pandemic started in early 2020 and resumed only in recent months after restrictions were eased.

This year's F1 entertainment offerings featured more than 40 artistes from all over the world, including Singapore.

Marshmello and other DJs and producers, including home-grown names such as Eatmepoptart, brought the party to electronic dance music fans.

On Friday, veteran Malaysian rockers Wings became the first South-east Asian act to perform on the Padang Stage, thrilling a crowd of 15,000.

Mainstream pop fans sang along to global stars such as Black Eyed Peas, who played two sets, at the Padang on Saturday, and on the smaller Wharf Stage at the other end of the Circuit Park on Sunday.

Evergreen favourites Westlife, whose performance at the F1 was their seventh show in Singapore, had the crowd singing along to songs that have become radio playlist staple since the late 1990s.

The rain on Saturday and Sunday did little to dampen the mood of concertgoers. They braved muddy grounds and stood in line for drinks, merchandise and F&B offerings that range from hot dogs to briyani.

On Sunday, despite the heavy downpour, fans danced and sang along to Australian singer-rapper The Kid Laroi at the Padang and Black Eyed Peas' Wharf Stage performance. The rain on Saturday delayed slightly American R&B stars TLC's set on the Wharf Stage.