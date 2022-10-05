Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin to meet fans in Singapore on Nov 11

SINGAPORE - Whether it is read straight or flipped, fans of K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) may want to mark this date - 11/11/2022.

Its leading lady Park Eun-bin, who played the titular autistic savant lawyer Woo Young-woo in the hit Netflix series, will be in town on Nov 11.

The 30-year-old South Korean actress will sing and interact with her fans during the exclusive fan meet held at the Capitol Theatre at 8pm.

Presented by video streaming service Viu, Eun-bin Note: Binkan Live In Singapore is part of her first Asian fan meet tour, which includes other stops in Manila, Bangkok and Tokyo.

Tickets to the Singapore event will go live on https://str.sg/wHqs at 12pm on Oct 12. They are priced from $128 to $188 (excluding booking fees).

Ticket holders who are also Viu Premium members stand to receive an unreleased photocard of Park from the fan meet.

There will also be a lucky draw for all ticket holders for a chance to score signed A4 posters. VIP and Cat A ticket holders will be in the running to win a polaroid selfie of her in a separate lucky draw.

An award-winning artiste, Park is a former child actress who cemented her popularity through lead roles in dramas like Hot Stove League (2019 to 2020), Do You Like Brahms? (2020) and The King’s Affection (2021).

She won the Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries Fantasy/Romance Drama at the SBS Drama Awards 2020 for Do You Like Brahms?, the Best Actress Award at the Grimae Awards 2020 for Hot Stove League and the Top Excellence Award, Actress at the KBS Drama Awards 2021 for The King’s Affection.