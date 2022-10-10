Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun-bin charms local actor Richie Koh

SINGAPORE - When Zheng Tiancai met Woo Young-woo.

That was what happened when local actor Richie Koh bumped into South Korean actress Park Eun-bin backstage at the Asia Contents Awards in Busan, South Korea, last Saturday.

Both stars have been praised for their portrayal of characters with special needs on two popular drama series which aired in 2022.

Park, 30, gained widespread popularity for playing the titular autistic lawyer in K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix, while Mediacorp artiste Koh, 29, was commended for his performance in Channel 8’s Your World In Mine, where he played Zheng, an intellectually disabled character.

Photos of the pair were posted on the Instagram account of The Celebrity Agency, Mediacorp’s artiste management arm.

Koh told local Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that he was charmed by Park.

“I originally wanted to reenact the Woo Young-woo self-introduction to her but there were too many people backstage, so I was too embarrassed to do it,” he said.

Woo is known for introducing herself by saying that her name is the same, whether it is read forwards or backwards.

The fourth edition of the Asia Contents Awards was held on Saturday as part of the Busan International Film Festival.

Your World In Mine was nominated for Best Content, but the prize went to Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which also clinched Park the Best Actress honour.

Local Mediacorp actor Pierre Png also met Park backstage at the event.

He was nominated for Best Actor for the Channel 5 period series This Land Is Mine (2021), but lost out to Japan’s Ryohei Suzuki for his performance in Tokyo MER: Mobile Emergency Room (2021). However, This Land Is Mine landed a Best Supporting Actress trophy for Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma.