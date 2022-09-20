Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae-oh shares photos of buzz cut before enlistment

SEOUL – South Korean actor Kang Tae-oh, whose mandatory military service started on Tuesday, has given fans a sneak peek of what he would look like as a soldier.

On Monday, the star of the hit Netflix Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) shared on social media four photos of his military-ready hairstyle before he enlisted.

“Thank you for the love and support,” he wrote in Korean. “I will be back soon.”

In one photo, Kang, 28, is seen touching his buzz cut with both hands, seemingly still not used to his new do.

Several of his celebrity pals left words of support, including Choi Soo-young of K-pop group Girls’ Generation.