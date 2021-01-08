Explore identity with Star Wars exhibition

Coming to Singapore at the end of the month is Star Wars Identities, an exhibition featuring models, props and costumes from the popular space-fantasy franchise.

To be held at the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands, the event will feature about 200 items from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.

They include props, models, costumes and artwork covering the original film trilogy (1977 to 1983), the prequels (1999 to 2005), the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 to 2020) and the film Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Featured characters include Darth Vader, R2-D2, Boba Fett and Yoda, and models including that of the Millennium Falcon will be on display.

The Singapore stop is the final one of the exhibition's world tour.

"Making-of" featurettes, showing how iconic characters were developed, will be shown. Exhibits detailing the creative process, such as concept drawings, model-making, costume design and puppetry, will also be part of the line-up.

The event is billed as an "identity quest", an interactive exhibition that allows visitors to uncover details about Star Wars characters while discovering their own within the fictional universe.

In a press statement, ArtScience Museum's executive director Honor Harger said: "Star Wars Identities uses original artwork from the epic space saga to explore human identity in an innovative way. As visitors embark on a voyage of discovery in the exhibition, we encourage them to ponder the motivation and forces that shape who we are as individuals."