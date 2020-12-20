Ex-US president Obama lists The Queen's Gambit, Nomadland, Mank among favourite 2020 shows

Enjoyed Netflix's chess drama The Queen's Gambit (2020)? Then you share similar tastes with former United States president Barack Obama.

The 59-year-old has unveiled his yearly list of favourite films, television shows, books and music of 2020, in a series of posts on Twitter last Friday (Dec 18).

In films, he highlighted a diverse slate of content, including Beijing-born director Chloe Zhao's critically acclaimed Nomadland; the upcoming Pixar animated film Soul; director David Fincher's Netflix feature Mank; and African- American actor Chadwick Boseman's final work, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is also on Netflix.

Mr Obama also included Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, a documentary which was helmed by Higher Ground Productions - the production house he founded with his wife Michelle.

Aside from The Queen's Gambit, he also listed series like comedy The Good Place (2016 to 2020); crime drama Better Call Saul (2015 to present); the docu-series about basketball legend Michael Jordan, The Last Dance; and I May Destroy You, a dramedy which discusses sexual assault.

Mr Obama's 19-year-old daughter Sasha helped him to compile his favourite music. He wrote: "As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together."

His selection showed his enjoyment of music across genres such as rapper Megan Thee Stallion's Savage Remix featuring Beyonce; Ghosts by Bruce Springsteen; and Kyoto by indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Novels like How Much Of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang, which was longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize; Raven Leilani's critically acclaimed debut Luster; and crime thriller Long Bright River by Liz Moore were some of the books he recommended.

He also included non-fiction titles like Twilight Of Democracy - about the decline of liberal democracy and the rise of right-wing populist politics.

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

But his self-penned best-selling memoir A Promised Land did not make the list.

In a cheeky tweet, he wrote: "I'll start by sharing my favourite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book - A Promised Land - by a certain 44th president."