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Ex-TVB star Janice Pang now works as taxi driver, says she earns more stable income

Pang left Hong Kong television network TVB in July after her contract with the broadcaster expired, marking the end of a nine-year partnership.

Hong Kong actress Janice Pang has taken on a new career as a full-time taxi driver after leaving television network TVB in July.

In a recent interview with news outlet HK01, the 33-year-old said driving a taxi provides her with a more stable source of income than acting.

“It’s easier to make a living than being an actress. Being an actress is quite tough,” she said.

Pang revealed that she takes home up to HK$2,000 (S$325) a day after deducting expenses such as for taxi rental and fuel.

The former TVB star added that she is very satisfied with where she is in life as her job gives her more disposable income to spend on things she enjoys.

“I used to be quite thrifty and was happy just to afford two meals a day. Now, I can buy a couple more clothes and dress up,” she said.

Pang said she did not mind the long hours that comes with working as a taxi driver, adding: “The more you work, the more you earn.”

When asked during the interview if passengers have recognised her while she was on the job, Pang said she usually wears a mask while driving. However, she warmly thanks those who do recognise her.

Pang made her acting debut in 2017 after completing TVB’s actor training course. She went on to star in popular shows including Come Home Love: Lo And Behold, Legal Mavericks 2020 and Forensic Heroes IV.

Pang left TVB in July after her contract with the broadcaster expired, marking the end of a nine-year partnership.

Explaining why she did not renew her contract, the You Are Not Alone star told HK01: “There’s a certain period in life for chasing your dreams. Once you reach a certain age, you must face reality.”

Although Pang is now focused on her new career as a taxi driver, she is not fully quitting showbiz just yet.

“For now, I’m focusing on making money. If there’s an opportunity (to act), things will naturally fall into place,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK