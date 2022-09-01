Ex-AOA member Jimin back in show business two years after bullying allegations

SEOUL • Jimin, the former leader of K-pop girl group AOA, has made her comeback to the entertainment industry after two years.

The 31-year-old singer is taking part in Second World, a new reality show by South Korea's JTBC network, which premiered on Tuesday.

"I got a chance to stand on stage again," she wrote on Instagram that day. "It was a moment which I have been waiting for, but I felt very nervous when I got on stage. I was very worried as I felt that I still had lots of shortcomings."

Jimin, whose full name is Shin Ji-min, said she would do her best to deliver good music and performances to the audience, as she thanked everyone who helped her return to show business.

She will be competing alongside seven other artistes, such as Wonder Girls' Yubin, Mamamoo's Moonbyul and Momoland's JooE on the show.

Jimin was accused by former AOA member Mina of bullying and harassment two years ago, and later issued a formal apology and left the group.

She also halted all of her activities in the entertainment industry.

She returned to social media on her birthday in January this year when she shared a new song with her fans, before her agency FNC Entertainment confirmed a few days later that her contract had expired.

