Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke talk fatherhood and forgiveness for new film Raymond And Ray

LOS ANGELES – In the dark comedy drama Raymond And Ray, Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke play two half-brothers who have always had a strained relationship with their impossible-to-please father.

And that relationship continues to evolve when the pair reunite for his funeral, in the process discovering new things about him as well as themselves.

Speaking to The Straits Tmes and other media over a video call, the actors say the film – which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday – speaks to the complex relationship many people have with their parents, and the need for forgiveness and acceptance in order to successfully navigate it.

Hawke, the Oscar-nominated star of the coming-of-age drama Boyhood (2014) and crime thriller Training Day (2001), is Ray, a jobless jazz musician who attracts trouble and women wherever he goes.

Like his half-brother Raymond (McGregor), he feels a great deal of resentment over how his father treated him.

“And the movie is, in a way, a meditation on forgiveness – and the possibility of it and the impossibility of it,” says the 51-year-old American actor, who also picked up Oscar nominations for co-writing the romantic dramas Before Sunset (2005) and Before Midnight (2014).

But McGregor’s character – the mild-mannered but uptight businessman Raymond – ultimately finds it impossible to let bygones be bygones.

“I don’t see it as Raymond forgiving his father for anything,” says the 51-year-old Scotsman, star of the Star Wars prequel trilogy (1999 to 2005) and musical drama Moulin Rouge! (2001).

“It’s more about him learning to accept the experience of his childhood as opposed to forgiving his father for it.

“And that’s what we have to do, I suppose, in life – learn to live with it because we can’t change the past,” says McGregor, who won an Emmy for the fashion biopic Halston (2021).

Hawke agrees, adding that when it comes to making peace with difficult relationships, real acceptance has to be on a deep psychological level rather than purely intellectual.

“There isn’t really any forgiveness without acceptance,” he says.

Resentment often becomes self-defeating, Hawke adds, noting that Raymond and Ray “are tripping on their own anger”.