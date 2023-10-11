‘Every woman can relate to it’: Actress Phoebe Dynevor on erotic workplace thriller Fair Play

UTAH, United States – Fair Play, an erotic thriller now streaming on Netflix, is a cautionary tale about workplace romances – and it has a shocking “love it or hate it” ending that is dividing viewers.

The psychosexual drama follows Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich), two financial analysts who fall for each other and get secretly engaged while working at the same cut-throat New York City hedge fund.

But when she lands a coveted promotion instead of him, the power dynamics between them take a dark turn and the relationship curdles.

Dynevor – the 28-year-old English actress who set pulses racing with the erotic first season of the hit period drama Bridgerton (2020 to present), where she played the female protagonist Daphne – instantly understood her character’s desire to play down her triumphs so her boyfriend does not feel threatened.

“I’ve had those experiences and I think every woman can relate to some aspect of this script, whether it’s the relationship or just having to suppress their success,” the star says at Fair Play’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, United States, earlier in 2023.

“I saw a lot of women I knew in this character.”

But the first feature from writer-director Chloe Domont is not just a straightforward morality tale with a villain and a victim, Dynevor says.

“I’m so proud of this film and what we were able to achieve with it.

“The way Chloe wrote the script and the characters, they were so nuanced and, essentially, it’s two people who really want to be together, but society is not enabling them to co-exist,” says the actress.

Co-star Ehrenreich, 33, agrees.

“It’s such a wild, crazy movie. It’s got a lot of heart and is kind of sweet, but it’s this bizarre movie that is unlike anything else. So I’m excited by the originality of it,” says the American actor, who played the lead in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) and appeared in the recent war biopic Oppenheimer (2023).

Ehrenreich and Dynevor hit it off on set, which made it easier to portray those moments of intense intimacy and confrontation between their characters.