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Even HK star Chow Yun Fat could not use his own phone to take a selfie with BigBang backstage

(From right) Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat, K-pop star G-Dragon and Hong Kong actress Carina Lau in a photo shared on social media in November 2024.

Even a superstar like actor Chow Yun Fat was not allowed to use his mobile phone to take a photo with BigBang.

The K-pop boy band - now comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung - recently held four concerts at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium from Nov 13 to 17 as part of their XX: Cosmos world tour.

During the final show on Nov 17, G-Dragon gave a special shout-out to Chow, calling the Hong Kong artiste a “forever young superstar”.

Chow, 71, confirmed that he had attended BigBang’s concert that evening while speaking to the media after taking part in the 20km challenge at Oxfam Trailwalker 2026 on Nov 21.

The movie star revealed that he had been invited to attend the concert and noted that the rules backstage were quite strict - he was not allowed to use his own phone to take a selfie with BigBang.

“The camera was with their manager, and I couldn’t even use my own phone - it had to be the official camera,” Chow said, adding that he was just tagging along with his wife.

Chow’s meeting with G-Dragon was their first since November 2025, when the actor presented the Artist of the Year award to the K-pop star at the MAMA Awards held in Hong Kong.

G-Dragon, 38, also shared on social media a backstage photo of him self with Chow at the time .

The two celebrities share a long-standing connection, with Chow previously presenting the Artist of the Year award to BigBang at the MAMA Awards in 2015.

G-Dragon has said on several occasions that Chow was his idol.

The South Korean rapper disclosed that Chow’s iconic character Mark Gor (Brother Mark) in the Hong Kong crime action film A Better Tomorrow (1986) was an inspiration for his own stage persona and style of performance.