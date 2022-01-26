Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson raped her during video shoot

LOS ANGELES • American actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused goth rocker Marilyn Manson of raping her on camera during the filming of a music video for his hit single Heart-Shaped Glasses (2007).

Wood, 34, made the allegations - which Manson denies - in Phoenix Rising, an HBO documentary which premiered at the Sundance film festival on Sunday.

"We had discussed a simulated sex scene. But once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real," said Wood. "I had never agreed to that."

Former child actress Wood began dating Manson - whose real name is Brian Warner - in 2006 when she was 18 and he was 37.

"I didn't know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back, to just soldier through," said Wood, star of TV series Westworld (2016 to present).

"I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do. I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences... I was essentially raped on camera."

According to the documentary, Manson, now 53, later pressured Wood to tell journalists there had been no actual sex during the filming of the video.

Wood's mother recounts hearing through a crew member that Manson was giving Wood absinthe "and whatever else" and that she was unable to consent when he went off script.

Manson's lawyer Howard King denied the allegation in a statement to Agence France-Presse.

"Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the Heart-Shaped Glasses music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove because there were multiple witnesses," he wrote.

Mr King said Wood was "fully coherent" during the three-day shoot and "heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut".

Manson has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, including Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) actress Esme Bianco.

Los Angeles police last year confirmed they were investigating domestic violence allegations against the singer, who has long cultivated a controversial image with his ghostly make-up and stage name evoking serial killer Charles Manson.

Phoenix Rising documents efforts by Wood and other sexual assault survivors to extend the statute of limitations for sex crimes, allowing women more time to seek justice following abuse.

The Sundance film festival - taking place online again this year due to the pandemic - runs until Sunday.

