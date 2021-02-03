Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson abused her

LOS ANGELES • Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused me for years".

The star of Westworld (2016 to present), who dated Manson from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," she wrote.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," Wood, 33, added.

Three other women on Monday also posted accusations on Instagram against Manson, 52, of emotional and psychological abuse in the last 10 years.

Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that in the light of the "disturbing allegations" by Wood and other women, the company "will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately".

"Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects," the Loma Vista statement added.

Manson said in a post on Instagram: "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.

"Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he wrote.

The singer-songwriter is known for his gothic-inspired black outfits and heavy make-up. His hits include The Dope Show (1998) and Personal Jesus (2004).

Wood testified before the United States Congress in 2018 and California Senate in 2019 about her experience with domestic violence and rape without identifying who was responsible.

She started her career as a child actor in films such as Thirteen (2003). Other credits include the movie The Wrestler (2008) and television series Mildred Pierce (2011).

Wood said on Monday she was "done living in fear of retaliation, slander and blackmail. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent".

Her representatives did not respond to a request for further comment on Monday.

REUTERS