Epik High to stage Singapore's first K-pop concert since the pandemic

South Korean hip-hop act Epik High will perform in Singapore on July 9 as part of their Asia-Pacific tour.

The three-man group - comprising members (from right to far right) DJ Tukutz and Mithra Jin and frontman Tablo - is the first K-pop act to tour the Asia-Pacific and put on a show in Singapore since the pandemic shuttered live events.

The concert will be staged at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Grand Ballroom. It is named after the group's 10th studio album Epik High Is Here, which was released in two parts last year and this year.

The trio are known for their emotional and lyrically complex work.

The introspective and deeply personal second part of their album, released in February, tackled topics such as religion and their journey as a group.

They are known for songs such as Fly, which launched them to mainstream success and won the Golden Disc Award for hip-hop in 2005, and One, which won the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Performance in 2008.

They have also collaborated with famed K-pop acts like Taeyang from BigBang, penning an English version of his wildly popular ballad Eyes, Nose, Lips.

Tickets go on sale from Wednesday and range from $138 to $248. VIP tickets, priced at $248, include a meet-and-greet session, a group photo opportunity with the trio and a concert poster.

This is Epik High's second solo concert here, after a show in 2019.