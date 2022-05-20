Epik High to hold Singapore's first K-pop concert since the pandemic

SINGAPORE - South Korean hip-hop act Epik High will perform in Singapore on July 9 as part of their Asia-Pacific tour. The three-man group - comprising frontman Tablo and members Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz - is the first K-pop act to tour Asia Pacific and put up a show in Singapore since the pandemic shuttered live events.

The concert will be staged at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Grand Ballroom. It is named after their 10th studio album Epik High Is Here, which was released in two parts in 2021 and 2022.

The group is known for their emotional and lyrically complex work. The introspective and deeply personal second part, released in February, tackled topics such as religion and their journey as a group.

They are known for songs like Fly, which launched them to mainstream success and won the Golden Disc Award for hip-hop in 2005, and One, which won the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Performance in 2008.

They have also collaborated with famed K-pop acts like Taeyang from BigBang, penning an English version of his wildly popular ballad Eyes, Nose, Lips.

Tickets go on sale from May 25 and range from $138 to $248. VIP tickets, priced at $248, include a meet-and-greet, group photo opportunity with the trio and a concert poster.

This is Epik High's second solo concert here, after a show in 2019. The group, which recently performed at music festival Coachella and wrapped up 28 shows on their North American tour, will also take in Melbourne, Sydney, Bangkok, Jakarta as part of their Asia-Pacific tour.

Book it: 2022 Epik High is here in Singapore

Where: Marina Bay Sands, Sands Grand Ballroom

When: July 9, 7pm

Admission: Tickets range from $138 to $248 and are available at Marina Bay Sands' website and Sistic's website from May 25 at 10am onwards.