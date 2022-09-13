Emmys: Zendaya wins best drama actress for Euphoria

LOS ANGELES - Zendaya on Monday won the Emmy for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Rue on Euphoria, HBO’s searing look at high school life.

It was the second Emmy for Zendaya, who bested Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

AFP, REUTERS