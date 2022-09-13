Emmys: Zendaya wins best drama actress for Euphoria

LOS ANGELES - Zendaya on Monday won the Emmy for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Rue on Euphoria, HBO’s searing look at high school life.
It was the second Emmy for Zendaya, who bested Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
Best Drama Series: Succession
Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus
Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
AFP, REUTERS