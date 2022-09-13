Emmys’ top three moments, from Squid Game to Zendaya

1. Everybody loves Zendaya

The American actress was undoubtedly the biggest star of the night, and not just because of her historic win as the youngest and first Black woman to be awarded Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice.

Aside from the fans on social media who were gushing over her, even other celebrities at the ceremony were going gaga over the Euphoria star, who first won for the show in 2020.

While presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, actress Hannah Einbinder from the comedy drama Hacks confessed to co-star Jean Smart that she only agreed to go up on stage so that “she gets a better view of Zendaya”.

Emmy host Kenan Thompson from skit series Saturday Night Live could not resist taking a dig when he informed the audience that Zendaya, who plays a teenager in the teen drama Euphoria, is in her mid-20s.

“Zendaya just turned 26, happy birthday,” he deadpans. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

2. Squid Game sideshow