Emmys: The White Lotus wins best limited series

LOS ANGELES - The White Lotus, a satire on wealth and hypocrisy set in a luxury Hawaiian resort, on Monday scooped the Emmy for best limited series, over four contenders that looked at real-life scandals.

Lotus defeated Dopesick, a look at the US opioid crisis; The Dropout, about the Theranos fraud; Pam And Tommy, about an infamous celebrity sex tape; and Inventing Anna, inspired by a Russian con artist who scammed upper-crust New York.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

AFP, REUTERS