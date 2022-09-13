Emmys: The White Lotus wins best limited series

LOS ANGELES - The White Lotus, a satire on wealth and hypocrisy set in a luxury Hawaiian resort, on Monday scooped the Emmy for best limited series, over four contenders that looked at real-life scandals.
Lotus defeated Dopesick, a look at the US opioid crisis; The Dropout, about the Theranos fraud; Pam And Tommy, about an infamous celebrity sex tape; and Inventing Anna, inspired by a Russian con artist who scammed upper-crust New York.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
Best Drama Series: Succession
Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus
Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
AFP, REUTERS