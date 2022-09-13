Emmys: Ted Lasso wins best comedy series

Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for Ted Lasso onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards. PHOTO: AFP
LOS ANGELES - Ted Lasso scooped the Emmy for outstanding comedy series at a star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

It was the second win in the category for the Apple TV+ hit fronted by Jason Sudeikis.

It bested competition from Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders In The Building and What We Do In The Shadows.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

