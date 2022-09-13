Emmys: Ted Lasso wins best comedy series

LOS ANGELES - Ted Lasso scooped the Emmy for outstanding comedy series at a star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.
It was the second win in the category for the Apple TV+ hit fronted by Jason Sudeikis.
It bested competition from Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders In The Building and What We Do In The Shadows.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
Best Drama Series: Succession
Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus
Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
AFP, REUTERS