Emmys: Succession wins best drama series

LOS ANGELES - HBO family business drama Succession on Monday won the Emmy for best drama series, wrapping up the star-studded gala in Hollywood to honour television’s finest.
The other nominees were Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
Best Drama Series: Succession
Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus
Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
AFP, REUTERS