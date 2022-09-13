Emmys: Succession wins best drama series

British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Succession" during the 74th Emmy Awards. PHOTO: AFP
LOS ANGELES - HBO family business drama Succession on Monday won the Emmy for best drama series, wrapping up the star-studded gala in Hollywood to honour television’s finest.

The other nominees were Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

