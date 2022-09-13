Emmys: Succession wins best drama as HBO triumphs again

NEW YORK - Succession, HBO’s portrait of a dysfunctional media dynasty, won best drama at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday night, the second time the series has taken the prize.

Jesse Armstrong, the show’s creator, also took home the Emmy for best writing, the third time he has won in that category. And Matthew Macfadyen won best supporting actor in a drama for the first time for his performance on the show.

It was the sixth time in eight years that HBO has taken the television industry’s biggest prize for a recurring series, making it yet another triumphant night for the cable network.

HBO, as well as its streaming service, HBO Max, won more Emmys (38) than any other outlet, besting its chief rival, Netflix (26).

The White Lotus, the cable network’s beloved upstairs-downstairs dramedy that took place at a Hawaiian resort, won best limited series, and tore through several other categories. The show won 10 Emmys altogether, more than any other series.

Mike White, the show’s creator and director, won a pair of Emmys for best directing and writing. And performers from the show, Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge, both received acting Emmys.

“Mike White, my god, thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life,” Bartlett, who played a off-the-wagon hotel manager, said from the Emmys stage.

But HBO’s chronicles of the rich were not the only winners on Monday night.

Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ sports series, won best comedy for a second consecutive year, as the tech giant continues on an awards show tear.

Apple TV+, which had its debut in November 2019, won best picture at the Oscars (Coda) earlier this year. And Jason Sudeikis repeated as best actor in a comedy as the fish-out-of-water soccer coach in Ted Lasso.

There were other big moments in the comedy awards.

Quinta Brunson, the creator of the good-natured ABC workplace sitcom, Abbott Elementary, about a group of elementary schoolteachers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school, won for best writing in a comedy.

It was only the second time a black woman won the award (Lena Waithe was the first, in 2017, for Master Of None).

In one of the night’s most electric moments, Sheryl Lee Ralph won best supporting actress in a comedy for her role on Abbott Elementary as a veteran teacher at the school.