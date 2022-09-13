Emmys: Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk wins outstanding directing for a drama series

SEOUL - Global sensation Squid Game won the Emmy Award for outstanding directing for a drama series, presented on Monday evening in Los Angeles.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was nominated in the category along with Jason Bateman of Ozark, Ben Stiller of Severance, Karyn Kusama of Yellowjackets and Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan and Lorene Scafaria of Succession.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

