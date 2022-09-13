Emmys: Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk wins outstanding directing for a drama series

SEOUL - Global sensation Squid Game won the Emmy Award for outstanding directing for a drama series, presented on Monday evening in Los Angeles.
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was nominated in the category along with Jason Bateman of Ozark, Ben Stiller of Severance, Karyn Kusama of Yellowjackets and Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan and Lorene Scafaria of Succession.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
Best Drama Series: Succession
Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus
Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS