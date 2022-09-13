Emmys: Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk wins outstanding directing for a drama series

South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk accepts the award for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for Squid Game. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL - Global sensation Squid Game won the Emmy Award for outstanding directing for a drama series, presented on Monday evening in Los Angeles.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was nominated in the category along with Jason Bateman of Ozark, Ben Stiller of Severance, Karyn Kusama of Yellowjackets and Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan and Lorene Scafaria of Succession.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS

More On This Topic
Emmys: Nominees hit red carpet ahead of Succession and Squid Game showdown
Emmys: Lee Jung-jae wins best drama actor for Squid Game

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top