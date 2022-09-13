Emmys: Lee Jung-jae wins best drama actor for Squid Game

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for Squid Game. PHOTO: AFP
LOS ANGELES - Lee Jung-jae won the Emmy for best actor in a drama series on Monday for his role in South Korean smash hit Squid Game, becoming the first person to take the top award for a performance that was not in English.

He bested a crowded field: Jason Bateman for Ozark, Brian Cox as the patriarch and Jeremy Strong as his son in Succession, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Adam Scott for Severance.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Best Limited Or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Drama Actress: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor, Limited Series Or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Actress, Limited Series Or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

