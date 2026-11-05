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Emmy-winning The Pitt resembles ER enough for lawsuit to proceed, judge rules

The award-winning medical drama The Pitt (2025 to present) shares enough traits with the earlier television show ER (1994 to 2009) to allow a lawsuit filed by the estate of Michael Crichton to advance toward trial, a California appeals court ruled on Nov 4.

The unanimous decision from a three-judge panel on the California 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected an argument by Warner Bros. Television, the lead production studio behind The Pitt, that the lawsuit should be dismissed under a state law intended to throw out litigation that seeks to curb free speech.

“There are clear and numerous similarities between The Pitt and ER,” the court wrote, citing the emergency room settings, frantic pacing, rapid-fire and obscure medical jargon, overlapping crises, graphic bodily trauma and “a young doctor, fresh from medical school and incompetent”.

But the ruling dismissed interference claims against American actor Noah Wyle, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill and executive producer John Wells and his production company.

Wyle, Gemmill and Wells were three of the key people involved in ER who reunited for The Pitt.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said that it “continues to maintain that The Pitt is an entirely original series and that the claims against it are without merit”. It added that it looked forward “to defending its position as the case proceeds”.

American author and film-maker Crichton, who died in 2008, created ER with help from his medical background. A 1974 screenplay he wrote formed the backbone for the juggernaut NBC medical drama. The show ran for 15 seasons, dominating primetime ratings and altering the prism through which stories of institutional chaos are depicted.

In 2024, an entity controlled by Crichton’s widow, Sherri Crichton, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit after contract negotiations over a planned ER reboot fell through.

At the centre of the dispute is a so-called frozen-rights provision in an agreement that Michael Crichton and Warner Bros. signed in 1994.

The clause states that “any and all publishing relating to ER” – including theatrical releases, sequels, spinoffs and additional works – “shall be frozen” until Crichton and other parties agree to move forward with them.

In the lawsuit, Sherri Crichton said she had learned of plans for a reboot being made without her knowledge in 2022.

“I was shocked,” she said in a declaration to the court. “Although development had clearly begun long before, no one had mentioned anything to me. Even Mr Wells was not asking for my opinion or approval. He was simply giving me a heads-up about an imminent press announcement.”

In a statement on Nov 4, she said she looked forward to the case “being presented to a jury”.

The Pitt premiered in January 2025, quickly becoming one of streaming’s breakout hits. The series – set in Pittsburgh, instead of the Chicago of ER – drew millions of viewers per episode and established itself as a cornerstone franchise.

Wyle, who in ER portrayed Dr John Carter, a novice third-year medical student and the show’s emotional backbone, has earned widespread acclaim for his turn as Dr Michael Robinavitch in The Pitt. His work has won him back-to-back Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama. NYTIMES