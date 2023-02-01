Emma Thompson, 63, approached new film’s sex scenes with a ‘healthy terror’

NEW YORK – The character played by Emma Thompson in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande does something women over 60 almost never do in mainstream movies. She has sex.

Not only that, but retired school teacher Nancy (Thompson) also hires a young sex worker, the eponymous Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack), for that very purpose, having never had a satisfying sex life with her late husband and now wanting to make up for lost time.

Two-time Oscar winner Thompson, 63, says she approached filming their encounters in the acclaimed comedy-drama – which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday – with “a healthy terror”, even though it was her call to do the daring nude scenes.

And speaking at a film festival in New York, the British actress and screenwriter says that even though she herself battles insecurities about her body, she thinks women can feel sexy no matter what they think they look like, and at any age.

The film, a full-throated exploration of female desire, sexual power dynamics and true intimacy, sees Nancy and Leo meeting in a hotel room and forming an unlikely connection even though Nancy is racked with self-doubt.

Thompson says she had a “visceral reaction” when she first read the screenplay, which was “radically different to anything I had ever seen”.

“I laughed so hard and was in tears at the end.”

What makes the story so powerful is that the character of Nancy feels like “every woman you know”, she explains.

“She’s a very normal, ordinary woman who’s lived her life according to the rules. And she’s played by the rules all the way,” says Thompson, who won a Best Actress Oscar for Howards End (1992) and Best Screenplay for Sense And Sensibility (1995), both period dramas.

This might be why Good Luck To You, Leo Grande seems to have connected with audiences, with a 93 per cent critics’ rating and an 85 per cent audience score on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, and Thompson getting glowing praise for her performance.

The depiction of intimacy and human connection in the story is “something I think we’re so thirsty for, but you don’t realise you’re thirsty until you get it”, she says.

“And that’s what I feel this film does for people, because the response to it is so... visceral.”