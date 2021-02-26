Emily In Paris accused of trying to influence Golden Globes judges

Netflix comedy-drama Emily In Paris (2020), which received two surprise Golden Globes nominations earlier this month, has been hit with accusations that its creators had tried to influence the judges of the awards.

A report by The Los Angeles Times on Sunday revealed that more than 30 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had been flown in to visit the Paris set of the series in 2019.

The small but powerful association, made up of just 87 international journalists, hands out the annual Golden Globes.

The visitors stayed two nights at a five-star hotel, Peninsula Paris, and went to a private museum, Musee des Arts Forains, where a scene from the series was being shot.

According to an unnamed member who had gone on the trip, "they treated us like kings and queens".

The association does not allow members to accept gifts valued over US$125 (S$165) from studios or producers. A studio source told US Weekly that the association members paid for their own air tickets, stayed at the hotel under a group rate and were given buffet-style breakfasts and lunches.

Emily In Paris, starring Lily Collins as an American expatriate navigating life in Paris while clad in designer clothes, was critically panned for its lazy stereotypes.

Yet, it still received Golden Globe nods for best actress and best TV series (musical or comedy), while other more acclaimed shows, such as HBO's I May Destroy You - a series examining the issues of sexual consent and assault - were largely snubbed.

This led to an outcry online. Even one of Emily In Paris' writers, Ms Deborah Copaken, spoke out against the decision after the nominations were announced.

In an opinion piece in The Guardian newspaper on Feb 3, she wrote: "That I May Destroy You did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it's what's wrong with everything."