Elvis Presley’s granddaughter sues to block sale of Graceland, alleging fraud

NEW YORK – Lawyers for American actress Riley Keough, granddaughter of rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, have sued to stop what they say is a fraudulent scheme to sell Graceland, the family’s cherished former home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Court papers that Keough’s lawyers filed in May claim that a company planning to auction off Graceland is fraudulently claiming that her mother – Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie Presley, who died aged 54 in January 2023 – had borrowed money and put Graceland up as collateral.

The papers say the company, Naussany Investments & Private Lending, “appears to be a false entity” and the documents it presented about the loan were also fake.

“There is no foreclosure sale,” Elvis Presley Enterprises, which operates Graceland, said in a statement. It added that the lawsuit had been filed to “stop the fraud”.

Graceland, a popular tourist attraction, is a major source of income for Elvis Presley Enterprises and the family trust.

A representative for Keough, 34, who controls her family’s trust, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on May 21. A lawyer representing Keough in the case also did not respond.

Months after Lisa Marie Presley died, Naussany Investments presented documents claiming that she had borrowed US$3.8 million (S$5.1 million) from the company and “gave a deed of trust encumbering Graceland as security”, according to court papers filed in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Copies of the documents were provided to The New York Times by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Keough’s lawsuit claims that while a promissory note related to the alleged debt appeared to have been notarised in Florida in 2018, the notary public named on the documents, Ms Kimberly Philbrick, has denied doing so.

“I have never met Lisa Marie Presley, nor have I ever notarised a document signed by Lisa Marie Presley,” an affidavit from Ms Philbrick states.