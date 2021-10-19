Elvin Ng calls for support for The Heartland Hero as James Seah replaces Shane Pow

SINGAPORE - Actor Elvin Ng has called for support for long-running drama The Heartland Hero as co-star Shane Pow is replaced by James Seah.

Pow, who was sentenced to five weeks' jail in July for his second drink-driving conviction, exited the series on episode 31 last week. His contract was terminated by Mediacorp in April and he joined veteran actor Li Nanxing's management agency in August after he was released from prison.

His role as Zhong Yiyuan, a good-natured former convict, was filled by Seah, who appears in episode 35 on Tuesday (Oct 19).

Ng plays Mao Ge, who encourages Zhong to turn over a new leaf in the drama. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Ng wrote: "When you get two actors doing the same role, I guess you probably get the best of both worlds. It's also probably one of the highlights for the show as it's unprecedented in local dramas (in recent times) for a role to change hands halfway through the show."

He shared a photo with Seah, 31, and another with Pow, 30, from the set of the 130-episode-drama.

In his heartfelt caption, Ng, 40, also shared some of the emotions from behind the scenes: "A first-time experience for everyone on set, to be slightly jittery and confused at first, and to learn, adapt, change, and then to just go with the flow. And who's to say that's not what acting, and life really, is about.

"It takes bravery, effort and grace for all of us involved to be able to pull off something like this and for the show to go on, so I'm really looking forward to this act, this change of hands. Both of them are called #AhYuan, and both are my #brothers."

Pow had posted a farewell note on Instagram last week, with a photo with Ng, and said: "One of the most memorable shows I did for sure."

His co-stars bid him a fond goodbye in the comments and Seah also wrote: "If you're ABC, then am I DEF?", referring to their shared character's catchphrase in the show.

Pow replied: "You're ILY", which translates to "I love you".