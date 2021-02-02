Elizabeth Chambers 'devastated' by ex Armie Hammer's social media scandal

LOS ANGELES - TV host Elizabeth Chambers has opened up about her estranged husband Armie Hammer, a month after a series of graphic sexual messages allegedly sent by him were anonymously posted on social media.

The string of explicit messages, which talked about rape, sexual slavery and cannibalism, were allegedly between Hammer and an unknown woman.

The 34-year-old actor has refuted them as "bulls***", although he has dropped out of an upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding, with Jennifer Lopez.

Hammer - nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Motion Picture) in the 2018 Golden Globe Awards for his role in coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name - is also no longer starring in a drama series, The Offer, about the making of The Godfather (1972) movie.

On Monday (Feb 1), Chambers, 38, who filed for divorce last July before the scandal broke, posted a photo of the beach on Instagram with a lengthy message.

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she wrote.

"Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know," she added, urging those who had been the victims of assault or abuse to seek help.

She has been living in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer grew up, with her daughter, six, and son, three. They were married for 10 years.

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," she said, adding that she will not be commenting further on this matter.

However, an earlier comment of hers had been noted on an Instagram post last week.

On Jan 28, it was announced that Hammer's Call Me By Your Name collaborators, actor Timothee Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino, were working on a new film, Bones & All.

The movie, based on a book of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, is about cannibalism.

An Instagram post with this news triggered Chambers to respond with: "No. Words."