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Ebenezer with Johnny Depp scores big with $25 million opening in North America as holidays near

American actor Johnny Depp plays Ebenezer Scrooge in the film Ebenezer, the latest iteration of A Christmas Carol.

WASHINGTON - Ebenezer, starring American actor Johnny Depp in the latest iteration of A Christmas Carol, scrounged its way to the top of North American box offices, taking in US$19 million (S$25 million) in sales in its debut weekend, an industry monitor said.

Depp, of course, plays Ebenezer Scrooge – a miserly old man who is visited by ghosts and discovers the true meaning of Christmas – in the latest of dozens of live-action and animated adaptations of English author Charles Dickens’ classic 1843 novella. This one comes from Paramount.

“This is a solid opening for a Christmas-themed movie,” veteran industry analyst David Gross wrote. “These are big pictures and the weekend figure is roughly average for the type.”

He added: “Critics’ reviews are lukewarm, but the audience score is excellent.”

Holding on to second place was The Cat In The Hat. The beloved Dr Seuss feline brought in another US$11.4 million in its second weekend in cinemas in the latest instalment distributed by Warner Bros.

Dropping two rungs to third place was Japan’s Godzilla Minus Zero, which brought in another US$8.3 million.

Set in 1949 as postwar Japan looks to rebuild, the film sees a new threat emerge: A giant three-headed dragon-like monster called King Ghidorah.

Enter Godzilla – believed defeated in Godzilla Minus One (2023), but radioactively regenerated – who takes on the beast with at least some human assistance.

Directed by Japanese film-maker Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero is produced by Japan’s Toho and distributed in North America by GKIDS.

Remaining in fourth was Sony’s Ramayana, earning about US$5.5 million on its opening weekend, according to estimates.

Gross noted that it was one of only five Indian wide releases in the United States over the last three decades.

And holding fast in fifth place was A24’s You Can See Everything, a biopic that follows convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes in the month before she began an 11-year prison sentence.

The film brought in about US$5.5 million over the weekend, bringing its five-week total to an estimated US$89.8 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were Ghost Soldier (US$5.2 million), How To Rob A Bank (US$5.18 million), Wild Horse Nine (US$4.6 million), Wildwood (US$4.4 million) and Clayface (US$3.7 million). AFP