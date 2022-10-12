Duo behind The Projector want to expand what it means to go to the movies

When it was announced earlier this year that indie cinema operator The Projector was taking over the space in one of Singapore’s oldest cinema locations at The Cathay, it left many asking: Who, or what, is The Projector?

Though the entity has existed since 2014, the people who run it are no strangers to blank looks when their venue’s name is mentioned.

A few weeks ago, founder Karen Tan was leading a group of tertiary students on a school-assigned tour of Projector X: Picturehouse, its newest pop-up at The Cathay, which launched in August.

She asked the group, aged between 17 and 21, if they had heard of the cinema before the tour.

“Three out of the group of 30 said they had,” she tells The Straits Times.

Ms Tan, 42, and general manager Prashant Somosundram, 43, are unfazed because they accept that Gen Z grew up with streaming and on-demand viewing on tiny screens.

Ms Tan adds that the youngsters were awed by its largest hall, a 590-seater, as they were used to smaller halls of around 100 seats found in most neighbourhoods.

That 590-seater has been around since 2006, though mostly under a different banner. That year, The Cathay building in Handy Road reopened as a heritage-conscious new structure after the previous building – at the site since 1939 and one of Singapore’s oldest cinemas – was torn down.

The Cathay Cineplex, as it was then known, was part of the Cathay Cineplexes chain. In 2017, entertainment company mm2 Asia took over Cathay Cineplexes, with its eight cinemas, from original owners Cathay Organisation.

The Projector was thrust into the spotlight when it was announced in June that mm2 Asia would be parting ways with landlord Cathay Organisation and leaving the Handy Road site on the 27th of that month.

Cathay Organisation had offered the space to The Projector, giving it its first foothold in the high-stakes, high-visibility Orchard Road area.

On Aug 19, Projector X: Picturehouse launched there as its second pop-up, following its first, Projector X: Riverside, which was set up in 2021 at Riverside Point.

Since then, the cinema’s Handy Road location has crossed a few milestones.

It is known for its strong food options – its hot dog sausages, for example, come from Huber’s Butchery – and its kitchen is fully open, serving crispy shrimp toast and beef cheek rendang, among other snacks and full meals. Its bar, too, is open.