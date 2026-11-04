Dune’s Part Three reunion: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and friends can take the heat
Eleanor Stanford
LONDON – Back in 2018, when Timothee Chalamet was announced as the star of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune film series, filming a blockbuster adaptation of one of science fiction’s most complex stories did seem like “a little bit” of a leap, the American-French actor said.
After all, David Lynch’s 1984 attempt had not resonated at the box office, and Canadian director Villeneuve’s three-part vision would cost hundreds of millions of dollars at a time when some superhero vehicles had struggled to make a profit.