Duan Weiming reconciles with daughter after over 10 years of estrangement

SINGAPORE – Local actor Duan Weiming has reconciled with his estranged daughter whom he has not had a proper conversation with in more than 10 years.

Duan, who suffers from diabetes, had his left leg amputated below the knee in early September.

He was discharged from hospital last Thursday and is recuperating at his home, where he is learning to use a wheelchair and crutches to get around.

The 61-year-old, who is divorced, told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News last week that he did not blame his ex-wife for not visiting him in hospital as his marriage broke down due to him having an affair.

He has a 35-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son with his former spouse, and said his daughter has not visited him in over a decade.

So when his children turned up at his home on Sunday to visit him, he was overcome with emotion.

“When I heard them talking outside the main door of my place, I thought to myself, ‘It can’t be true’,” the star of the Channel 5 series 128 Circle said.

“I was so emotional and almost speechless the moment I saw them when I walked out of the room.”

After the divorce, Duan said his daughter chose to follow his ex-wife and did not contact him. His daughter and her husband visited him briefly when he was hospitalised.

“I am really contented that my daughter is willing to visit me and call me ‘daddy’,” Duan said.

He said he had always hoped to patch things up with her, although he did not dare to hope for too much as she is as strong-willed as him.

“It was all my fault. I owe them too much,” he said. “I deserved this treatment.”

Duan said he apologised to his daughter as soon as he spoke to her.

“She listened to me quietly for more than an hour,” he said. “Maybe she didn’t know what to say as it has been some time.”