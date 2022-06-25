Dua Lipa sued for posting paparazzi photos of herself

LOS ANGELES • Singer Dua Lipa is being sued again for sharing paparazzi photos of herself on Instagram.

This is her second time facing such a civil lawsuit in a year.

According to Billboard magazine's website, New York-based photographer Robert Barbera alleged earlier this week that Lipa, 26, has infringed his copyright by posting photos that he snapped of her on Instagram in July 2018.

The photos in question, which were also taken in July 2018, show the British pop star wearing a black sweater bearing the word "heroes" in large capital letters. They have since been taken down from her account.

Just like in the prior suit, which was filed by a company called Integral Images in July last year, Barbera claimed that because Lipa uses her Instagram account to advertise her music and brand and promote her business interests, she benefited financially from the posting of his photos. He also claimed her action harmed the "potential market" of the snaps.

He had filed similar lawsuits against American pop star Ariana Grande and Canadian singer Justin Bieber in the past. He tried to sue Grande twice, but both cases were dismissed. His lawsuit against Bieber was reportedly settled out of court.