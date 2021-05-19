Drew Barrymore tells Dylan Farrow she regrets working with Woody Allen

Actress-host Drew Barrymore, who appeared in Woody Allen's 1996 musical comedy, Everyone Says I Love You, says she regrets working with the renowned director.

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (May 17), she sat down with Dylan Farrow, 35, Allen's adoptive daughter who had accused him of molesting her when she was seven.

Barrymore, 46, said of the acclaimed film, which had a huge ensemble cast including big names such as Julia Roberts and Edward Norton: "There was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen.

"Then I had children and it changed me because I realised that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told."

She added: "And I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that."

Farrow thanked Barrymore for speaking up, adding: "Hearing what you just said, I am trying not to cry right now."

"It is just so meaningful because it's easy for me to say, 'Of course you shouldn't work with him; he's a jerk, he's a monster', but I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to you to reconsider that."

Farrow was on the chat show to discuss HBO's recent docu-series Allen V. Farrow, which explores the incest claims made by Farrow against Allen, 85.

He has maintained that he never molested her and was not interviewed by the makers of the documentary.

Barrymore joins a long list of stars who have worked with Allen and later spoke out against him, including Kate Winslet, Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Colin Firth.