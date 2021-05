Justin Theroux had a bit of an insider advantage playing The Mosquito Coast's protagonist, an idealistic inventor who uproots his family to Latin America after growing weary of consumerism in the United States. And he plunges them into a harrowing adventure in the process.

Now streaming on Apple TV+, the drama series is adapted from the award-winning novel of the same name by acclaimed novelist and travel writer Paul Theroux, who happens to be the actor's uncle.