Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero crushes Idris Elba's Beast with $29m debut

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive US$21 million (S$29 million) in North American ticket sales.

The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is backed by the production company Crunchyroll, which specialises in Japanese anime film and television.

Super Hero is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the movies. The newest Dragon Ball Super instalment earned twice as much as the weekend's other new nationwide release, Universal's survival thriller Beast, starring Idris Elba.

Dinged by mixed reviews, Beast opened to a lacklustre US$11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the latest example of the passionate audience for anime films in the United States, and Crunchyroll, which is mostly owned by Sony Pictures, has been owning the market in North America.