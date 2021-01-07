Dr Dre 'doing great' after possible brain aneurysm

LOS ANGELES • American rapper and legendary producer Dr Dre posted late on Tuesday that he was "doing great" after being hospitalised with a possible brain aneurysm.

"I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," the music mogul posted on Instagram as reports swirled over his condition.

"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" Dr Dre said, thanking his well-wishers.

The 55-year-old rapper, born Andre Young, is among hip-hop's most influential figures, having risen to commercial fame with the groundbreaking gangsta rap pioneers N.W.A. before crafting the quintessentially West Coast G-Funk sound.

The mastermind behind the careers of greats, such as Snoop Dogg and Eminem, Dr Dre became a self-proclaimed billionaire after co-founding Beats Electronics, an audio products company purchased by Apple in 2014.

News of Dr Dre's hospitalisation triggered an outpouring of concern on social media, including from fellow rappers like N.W.A. co-founder Ice Cube, who tweeted: "Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr Dre."

"GET WELL DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ," wrote Snoop Dogg on Instagram.

Dr Dre's trip to the hospital comes amid a mushrooming Covid-19 crisis in the Los Angeles area as well as his high-profile divorce proceedings with longtime partner Nicole Young.

LL Cool J, a rapper who came up in the same era as Dr Dre, tweeted that the music magnate was "recovering nicely".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE