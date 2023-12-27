Dozens of French actors denounce 'lynching' of Gerard Depardieu

PARIS - Nearly 60 French actors and other prominent figures have denounced the “lynching” of disgraced film legend Gerard Depardieu, who is charged with rape and is facing a litany of other sexual assault claims.

An open letter signed by British actress Charlotte Rampling, former French first lady and singer Carla Bruni, and Depardieu’s former partner, actress Carole Bouquet, claims the star is the victim of a “torrent of hatred”.

Depardieu, who has made more than 200 films and television series, was charged with rape in 2020 and has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women.

“We can no longer remain silent in the face of the lynching he is facing,” said the letter published in French newspaper Le Figaro late on Dec 25.

Depardieu – who turns 75 on Dec 27 – “is probably the greatest of all actors,” it added.

The letter said Depardieu was being attacked “in defiance of a presumption of innocence from which he would have benefited, like everyone else, if he weren’t the cinema giant he is.”

The actor faces fresh scrutiny over sexually explicit comments including one about a young girl riding a horse during a 2018 trip to North Korea that were broadcast for the first time in a documentary on national television this month.

The letter claimed that “when people attack Gerard Depardieu in this way, they are attacking art.

“France owes him so much. Cinema and theatre cannot do without his unique and extraordinary personality,” the celebrities said.

“Nobody can erase the indelible imprint of his work on our times.”

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said Depardieu had become the target of a “manhunt”, while his family has denounced an “unprecedented conspiracy” against him.

Rights activists condemned Mr Macron’s comments as an “insult” to all women who have suffered sexual violence.

Politicians have also called Mr Macron out, including former French president Francois Hollande.