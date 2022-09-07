Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde dismisses feud rumours with lead actress Florence Pugh

VENICE - Actress-director Olivia Wilde has dismissed rumours of a rift with Florence Pugh, the leading lady in her latest movie Don't Worry Darling, which have overshadowed the build-up to its world premiere at Venice on Monday.

Pugh skipped the traditional news conference ahead of the screening. Although she later appeared on the red carpet with fellow stars, including actor-singer Harry Styles, she has ruled out any further publicity for the psychological drama.

She is now filming Dune 2 and has blamed her heavy work schedule for her decision, and Wilde looked to hush widespread speculation of a behind-the-scenes feud.

"Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production in Dune. I cannot say enough how honoured I am to have her as my lead," said Wilde, who also has a meaty role in the movie.

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. I feel it is sufficiently well nourished."

The moderator of the news conference then refused to accept a question about actor Shia LaBeouf, who was cast in the film, only to be replaced by Styles.

Wilde has fuelled rumours she sacked him, telling Vanity Fair magazine last month that she did not like his work ethos.

LaBeouf rejected her version of events and released a voice message he had received from her urging him to stay on board.

Given all the off-stage noise, it is little wonder that Don't Worry Darling has become one of the most talked-about films in Venice, even though it is not in competition.

Pugh and Styles play a happy couple living in a brightly coloured 1950s community deep in the American desert.

But the idyllic calm is shattered when one of the neighbourhood housewives goes missing and Pugh's character Alice comes to question the reality surrounding her.

"(The film) is showing that all the pretty things that make up our world have a dark side," said actor Chris Pine, who plays the sinister boss of the mysterious, messianic firm that dominates local life.

Styles briefly interrupted a 15-concert run in New York to attend Monday's premiere alongside Wilde, whom he started dating during filming.

Don't Worry Darling marks his first leading role.

The British superstar acknowledged he felt more at home in the music world, but said he was loving getting into acting.

"Music, I have done a little bit longer, so that feeling is comfortable.

"What I like about acting is that I feel like I have no idea what I am doing," he said.

