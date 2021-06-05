Donnie Yen to join Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4

LOS ANGELES • Super assassin John Wick is about to meet his match - martial arts grandmaster Ip Man.

Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen, best known for his Ip Man series of movies, will appear in the upcoming instalment of the John Wick franchise, starring opposite Keanu Reeves' Wick character.

Entertainment website Deadline confirmed the news on Thursday that Yen, who gained international recognition for playing blind warrior Chirrut Imwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), will join John Wick 4 and start shooting in the coming months.

"We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise," John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski said in a statement. "I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role."

Yen's character is said to be an old friend of Wick's and the two share a history and many enemies.

It is not known if there will be any fight sequences between them in the new movie, due out in May next year.

Last month, it was announced that Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama is set to make her acting debut in the movie in a leading role.

The successful John Wick franchise has expanded to include a spin-off television show, The Continental, and a spin-off film about a female assassin, Ballerina, which are in the works.

A fifth movie has also been green-lit.