Donnie Yen’s daughter prepared to be called ‘nepo baby’ as she launches singing career

SINGAPORE – It is natural to assume that if you are a child of Hong Kong martial arts practitioner Donnie Yen, you should know a few slick moves.

For aspiring singer-songwriter Jasmine Yen, however, learning gongfu from her father is out of the question.

The daughter of the 60-year-old action superstar – best known for playing the titular wing chun master in the Ip Man film series (2008 to 2019) – tells The Straits Times at an interview on Monday at the Sony Music Singapore office: “I’ve always wanted to learn from him because I think it’s cool. But my overprotective dad said no because he didn’t want me to get injured.”

Yet, the 19-year-old says her father insists her younger brother James, 15, has to pick up martial arts.

“My dad says girls shouldn’t do it, but to my brother, he says he has to learn,” she says, laughing. “So, I never had a chance to learn, but I’m very flexible. I must have inherited that quality from my dad.”

Yen, who is signed to Sony Music Entertainment’s RCA Records Greater China, is in town to promote her debut single idk, a bilingual R&B-pop song that explores a young woman’s journey of self-discovery and autonomy.

An as-yet-untitled album of eight English and Mandarin tracks will be released on Sept 1.

Her proud father shared idk’s music video on his Instagram Stories when it was launched last Friday.

Yen is aware that being the offspring of famous parents – her mother is Hong Kong-born former beauty queen and model Cissy Wang, 42 – she may be called a “nepo baby”.

Short for “nepotism baby”, the term is used to describe children of celebrities who enjoy the privilege of tapping their parents’ fame or connections when launching their own careers.

“I have mixed feelings about the label. The reputation is not the best. When I read comments about ‘nepo babies’ online, even if it’s not about me, I feel the hurt,” she admits.

But she understands why people may think of her that way, as they may not be aware that in the entertainment industry, being “nepo babies” may not guarantee a free pass to success.

Born in Canada and raised in Hong Kong and Shanghai, Yen is used to being in the limelight.

“I knew, from a young age, that my dad is an actor... how hard he has worked to establish his career. So, I never thought all that public attention was anything different or that it’s crazy.”